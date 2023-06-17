2 held in Rs 1.5-cr cheating case

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 16

The police have apprehended two persons in connection with a cheating case involving the alleged sale of attached land.

The arrests led to the recovery of Rs 1.5 crore the suspects fraudulently obtained from the complainant. They have been identified as Praveen Kumar from Yamuna Nagar and Malkit Singh, alias Baba, from Panchkula.

Case lodged in 2021 Suspects tell the victim that Dharamveer and Omveer, both residents of Saharanpur, UP, possessed 72 bighas, which they intend to sell.

Victim pays the suspects Rs 1.5 crore in two instalments.

He comes to know the land in Mauja village, Sarsawa, had been attached since July 22, 2019, and cannot be sold.

Reports matter to the Sector 7 police on Sept 30, 2021; FIR lodged

According to the police, a complaint was filed at the Sector 7 police station on September 30, 2021. The complainant, Sandeep Rana, a resident of Sector 37-C, Chandigarh, stated that he had known Babita for several years, who ran a salon in Sector 42, Chandigarh. During a meeting, Rana was introduced to his acquaintance, Vikram Rishi, from Yamuna Nagar, and his partner, Praveen Kumar.

During the meeting, Vikram and Praveen informed Rana that Dharamveer and Omveer, both residents of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, possessed 72 bighas of land nearby, which they intended to sell. The suspects lured Rana into becoming a partner in the land purchase, with the promise that the former would contribute a majority of the payment, while they would handle the remaining funds. The plan was to subsequently sell the land at a higher price, ensuring an equal distribution of profits among all four parties involved.

The complainant agreed to the proposal and facilitated the purchase of the 72 bighas of land for Rs 7 crore. An agreement was drafted and Rana made an initial payment of Rs 10 lakh. However, Vikram and Praveen soon approached Rana, claiming financial difficulties in repaying the 1 crore bank loan associated with the land. Under a conspiracy, they requested an additional payment of Rs 1.4 crore, promising to obtain the no objection certificate (NOC) from the bank and complete the land registration.

Trusting their words, Rana handed over the requested amount to Dharamveer and Omveer. However, after a considerable period of time, the suspects failed to provide any updates on the land registration or fulfil their promises. All attempts to contact them proved futile.

Meanwhile, Rana found the land in Mauja village, Chhatrasali, Sarsawa, had been attached since July 22, 2019, as per the orders of the Sub-District Officer. Consequently, the land could not be legally sold.

When Rana confronted the suspects, they not only avoided his calls but also began issuing threats. A case under Section 406, 420, and 120-B was registered by the police.

The police apprehended Praveen and Malkit yesterday. The court remanded Praveen in one-day police custody and sent Malkit to judicial custody.