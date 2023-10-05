2 held under Excise Act

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested two persons under the Excise Act in the city. Ram Krishan, a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas (41), was arrested at Industrial Area, Phase II, while illegally possessing 22 halves of whisky. Nitesh (25) of Hallo Majra was arrested at Ram Darbar with 20 halves of whisky. They were later released on bail. TNS

4 POs land in police net

Chandigarh: Four proclaimed offenders (POs) have been arrested. They are Sanjay, alias Sanju, of Mauli Jagran; and Naresh Kumar of Kasauli, HP, who were declared POs in July; Kulwant Singh of Zirakpur, who was declared a PO in September, and Sumit, alias Gyani; of Sector 52, who was a PO in two cases. They were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody. TNS

3 arrested with 700-gm opium

Mohali: The police have arrested three persons with 700 grams of opium near the McDonald’s chowk in Zirakpur. The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Vikas, alias Akash, of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh; 48-year-old Rohit Verma of Hoshiarpur and 32-year-old Sushil Kumar.

Two arrested with 10-gm ICE

Mohali: The police arrested Desu Majra residents Seema and Vinod Kumar with 10-gm ICE near Old Tax Barrier in Balongi. A case has been registered at the Balongi police station. The suspects were produced in a court, which sent them to two-day police remand. Suspect Seema had been booked twice under the NDPS Act in the past one year at Mullanpur Garibdass, the police said. TNS

Car stolen from Sec 70

Mohali: The police have registered a theft case after a car parked in Sector 70 was stolen on September 29. Complainant Gurdev Singh stated that the car also had house keys and some documents. A case has been registered at the Mataur police station. TNS

Representation in polls sought

Panchkula: Members of the Aggarwal community have demanded adequate representation from all political parties in the next year’s parliamentary and Assembly elections in Haryana. The demand was raised at a meeting of the students’ wing of the Aggarwal Vaish Samaj here. Claiming that the community had been neglected by political parties in successive elections, Vijay Bansal, organising secretary of the All-India Aggarwal Sammelan, urged the community to support only those parties which fielded members of the community in adequate numbers. TNS

Body found on railway tracks

Mohali: The body of an unidentified man was found on the railway tracks near Dhakoli on Wednesday, around 7 am. The deceased appeared to be a migrant worker. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Dera Bassi hospital for identification purpose. TNS

Varsity, GGDSD college win titles

Chandigarh: Panjab University campus team won the inter-college chess championship for women. The team of PGGCG, Sector 11, claimed second position, and PGGCG, Sector 42, finished third. GGDSD College, Sector 32, won the PU inter-college kabaddi c’ship for men. Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, claimed second position, and Guru Nanak College, Muktsar, finished at third spot. TNS

Strawberry lads’ winning streak

Chandigarh: Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, recorded a second consecutive win in the 62nd Subroto Cup International Football Tournament, at New Delhi. The Sector 26 team recorded a 3-0 win over Primary Marathi School, Silvassa (D&D & DNH). Defender Vikash scored an own goal for the side in the 3rd minute, while Shreyaan extended the lead to 2-0 in the 31st minute. In the second half, Shivansh netted the third goal to log an easy win for the side. TNS

Golfer Akshay claims joint lead

Chandigarh: City’s Akshay Sharma and Karan Pratap Singh of Faridabad fired scores of 4-under 68 to hold the joint lead in round one of the J&K Open 2023 being held at Jammu Tawi Golf Course. Sharma, after two top-3 finishes in last two events, continued hot streak with outstanding chipping and putting. TNS