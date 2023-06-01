2 held with 31 ATM cards in Raipur Rani

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 31

The police have busted a gang of fraudsters involved in an ATM card replacement scam.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the police apprehended two persons and recovered a total of 31 ATM cards from them. The suspects were identified as Jagmohan, 36, and Pappu Kumar, alias Pravesh Kumar, 38, hailing from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The police spokesperson said a team of the Crime Branch was patrolling the Raipur Rani area on May 30 when following a tip-off it noticed two persons riding a motorcycle without a number plate near an ATM booth.

The police said suspicion grew as the duo seemed to be hovering around ATMs in rural areas, apparently offering assistance to elderly or illiterate individuals attempting to withdraw money. The fraudsters would secretly replace their ATM cards, subsequently exploiting the unsuspecting victims’ accounts to withdraw cash from various locations. Such incidents had already been reported eight times from the Raipur Rani area alone.

The team swiftly approached the suspects near the ATM located on Trilokpur Road. Seeing a police vehicle coming towards them, the duo tried to flee but were intercepted and apprehended. On questioning, the bikers failed to furnish the documents of the motorcycle, which was sans number plate.

During a search, the Crime Branch team recovered 31 ATM cards belonging to prominent banks from them.

A case was registered against the duo under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, in addition to relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

The suspects were arrested and produced in a court, which sent them to four-day police remand.