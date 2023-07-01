2 held with 313 liquor boxes

Chandigarh, June 30
The UT police arrested two persons for illegally possessing liquor.
In an incident, a pick-up driver was nabbed while carrying 290 liquor boxes. A team of Mani Majra police station nabbed the suspect, Manoj Kumar, a resident of Buterla village, Sector 41, on Thursday night.
The police said the suspect was arrested from Mani Majra, along with the pick-up jeep loaded with 290 liquor boxes. He failed to produce the licence for permit to carry the liquor. A case under the Excise Act has been registered against the suspect.
In another incident, Crime Branch sleuths nabbed Sajan Singh (22), a resident of Moga district, while possessing 23 boxes of liquor.
The police said they got a tip-off that liquor will be smuggled from a liquor vend in Sector 18 to a neighbouring state.
The cops managed to intercept the suspect near the liquor vend and recovered 23 liquor boxes from his car. A case under the Excise Act has been registered against the suspect at the Sector 19 police station.
