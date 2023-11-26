2 held with 5 stolen vehicles

Tribune News Service

Mohali: The police claimed to have arrested two vehicle thieves and recovered five stolen vehicles, including two pickups, one truck and two motorcyles, from them at Kharar. The accused, identified as Ishant Khanna and Sahibpreet Singh, were booked under Sections 379 and 34 of the IPC at the City Kharar police station on November 22. They were produced before the court that sent both to three-day police remand. Ishant was earlier booked for theft thrice and under the NDPS Act four times. Sahibpreet already faces two theft cases and five NDPS cases.

#Kharar #Mohali