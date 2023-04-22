2 held with snatched phones in Mohali

Mohali, April 21
The police arrested two robbers and recovered two country-made pistols, a knife and 20 snatched mobile phones from them.
The suspects have been identified as Bapu Dham resident Veerpal, alias Pyare Lal, and Anil Kumar, a resident of Amb Sahib Colony, Phase XI, Mohali.
They were nabbed near Phase 11. Veerpal, notorious as ‘Cheer-faad’, had reportedly looted more than 25 persons in Mohali, the police said. He was adept at committing robberies and fleeing to other areas to avoid arrest.
A case under the Arms Act, Sections 398 and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Phase 11 police station on April 19.
DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal said, “Veerpal already had five cases of theft registered against him in Chandigarh. The duo was produced in court, which sent them to two-day police custody.”
The police said Veerpal would be interrogated to know if any other person was involved with him of not. The police would also try to know where did the suspects wanted to sell the stolen phones.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Creation of theatre commands delayed
No consensus, CDS to go in for wider consultations on tri-se...
Indian swimmer Aryan Singh Dadiala equals world record in first attempt at Sea of Galilee in Israel
Dadiala, 21, who set a world record in November 2022 in Goa ...
India committed to furthering sustainable development: PM Modi
Earth Day is observed globally to raise awareness about envi...