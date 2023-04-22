2 held with snatched phones in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 21

The police arrested two robbers and recovered two country-made pistols, a knife and 20 snatched mobile phones from them.

The suspects have been identified as Bapu Dham resident Veerpal, alias Pyare Lal, and Anil Kumar, a resident of Amb Sahib Colony, Phase XI, Mohali.

They were nabbed near Phase 11. Veerpal, notorious as ‘Cheer-faad’, had reportedly looted more than 25 persons in Mohali, the police said. He was adept at committing robberies and fleeing to other areas to avoid arrest.

A case under the Arms Act, Sections 398 and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Phase 11 police station on April 19.

DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal said, “Veerpal already had five cases of theft registered against him in Chandigarh. The duo was produced in court, which sent them to two-day police custody.”

The police said Veerpal would be interrogated to know if any other person was involved with him of not. The police would also try to know where did the suspects wanted to sell the stolen phones.