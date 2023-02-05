2 held with stolen phones, batteries in Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 4

The police have arrested two miscreants involved in snatching and theft of eight mobile phones and two batteries in Dera Bassi. The suspects have been identified as Gopal, a resident of Punjab Colony, Kapil, and Arjun, both residents of Dafarpur village. The police are looking for an absconding person, Arjun.

Balbir Singh, a resident of Buta Singh Wala village of Mohali district, in a complaint, said a passer-by was talking on a mobile phone on the Ramgarh Road on January 31. Three youths came on a motorcycle and sped away after snatching his mobile phone. He informed the police about the incident.

The police arrested Gopal and Kapil at a naka on February 2. After identifying the suspects, the police recovered eight mobile phones and two batteries from them.

The suspects were produced before a court, which sent them to one-day police remand.