2 illegal shops razed at Kalka village

Panchkula, August 30

Acting tough against illegal construction, the District Town Planning Department, Panchkula, demolished two illegally constructed shops on a government land at Sitoo Majra village in the Kalka subdivision here today.

The demolition team was led by District Town Planner Gunjan Verma and assistant planners Pankaj Beniwal and Vikram Singla. The Kalka tehsildar was also present as the duty magistrate. A team of the District Town Planner and a large contingent of police force were present at the site to deal with any untoward incident. People opposed the demolition drive, but the department continued its proceedings in the presence of police force.

District Town Planner Gunjan Verma said before taking action on the illegal constructions, show-cause notices were served on those constructing these shops on January 18 and July 7. Restoration orders were also issued on January 31 and July 26, but the constructions were not removed. Following which, the department had to take action.

She said if any illegal construction or colony was developed without taking permission from the Director, Town and Country Planning Department, Haryana, Chandigarh, then the Department would take legal action under the Urban Area Act, 1975, Periphery Controlled Area Act - 1952 and Controlled Area Act – 1963. There is a provision of imprisonment for three years and fine too in such cases.

She appealed to people not to undertake any small or big construction without taking CLU/licence from the department, so that the hard-earned money of public was not wasted and illegal constructions could be stopped.

