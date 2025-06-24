2 immigration firms in dock for Rs 16L fraud

The Chandigarh Police have registered two separate cases of alleged immigration fraud after complainants reported losses of over Rs 16 lakh due to the false promise of overseas placement made by local consultancy firms.

In the first case, an FIR has been registered at the Sector 17 Police Station against Anubhav Garg, alias Anshu Garg, the proprietor of World Walk Immigration Consultant, Sector 17C. In their complaint Sandeep Pal, a resident of Waraich village in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, and others alleged that the accused took Rs 12,23,000 from them on the promise of arranging travel and work abroad.

A case has been registered under Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 24 of the Immigration Act.

A separate FIR has been registered on the complaint of Stephen, a resident of Bhurewala village in Ambala district, Haryana. He, along with others, accused Gurjot and associates of Borderline Move Consultants, Sector 17C, of cheating him of Rs 4,58,308 on the promise of arranging overseas employment. The police are investigating both cases.