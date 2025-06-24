DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / 2 immigration firms in dock for Rs 16L fraud

2 immigration firms in dock for Rs 16L fraud

The police are investigating both cases
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Jun 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Chandigarh Police have registered two separate cases of alleged immigration fraud after complainants reported losses of over Rs 16 lakh due to the false promise of overseas placement made by local consultancy firms.

Advertisement

In the first case, an FIR has been registered at the Sector 17 Police Station against Anubhav Garg, alias Anshu Garg, the proprietor of World Walk Immigration Consultant, Sector 17C. In their complaint Sandeep Pal, a resident of Waraich village in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, and others alleged that the accused took Rs 12,23,000 from them on the promise of arranging travel and work abroad.

A case has been registered under Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 24 of the Immigration Act.

Advertisement

A separate FIR has been registered on the complaint of Stephen, a resident of Bhurewala village in Ambala district, Haryana. He, along with others, accused Gurjot and associates of Borderline Move Consultants, Sector 17C, of cheating him of Rs 4,58,308 on the promise of arranging overseas employment. The police are investigating both cases.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts