2 in police net for robbing cash agent of Rs 14.81 lakh

Panchkula, October 14

The police have arrested two suspects in connection with the October 3 daylight robbery of Rs 14.81 lakh from a cash collection agent and recovered Rs 7.60 lakh from them.

The suspects have been identified as Gurjant Singh, alias Nauni (22), a resident of Budhanpur village, near Sector 16, Panchkula; and Shahbaz Khan, alias Labha (20), a resident of Mamta Enclave in Dhakoli, near Zirakpur.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Surinder Pal Singh said victim Lakshmi Narayan, alias Lucky (24), a resident of Adarsh Nagar, Naya Gaon, who worked as a cash collection agent for a money transfer company at Bapu Dham, Sector 26, Chandigarh, in a complaint to the police had claimed he was on his way on a bike to deposit a bag containing Rs 14.81 lakh around 12 noon on October 3, when three suspects stopped him near the government tubewell in Budhanpur. One of them hit him on both hands with a sharp weapon and fled with the bag containing cash.

He claimed the bag contained cash collected over two days, an ATM card and other documents.

A case was registered under Sections 379-B and 388 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 14 police station. The DCP said the accused were arrested with the help of the cyber cell and CCTV footage obtained from the crime scene. The two would be taken on police remand as the third

suspect involved in the case was still at large. Also, recovery of the remaining amount was yet to be made.

Team rewarded

The DCP honoured Rajesh Kumar, Inspector, Crime Branch, Sector 19, and his team, besides Inder Singh, in-charge, cyber cell, with a cash award.

Police remand to be sought

