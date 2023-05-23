2 in police net with 5 stolen bikes

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 22

The police have arrested two persons and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession in Dera Bassi.

The suspects, identified as Dilpreet, alias Golu, 19, and Sushil, alias Tandi, 23, both residents of Dera Bassi, have been booked under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code at the Dera Bassi police station.

The police said one motorcycle was recovered near the PWD guest house in Mubarikpur, while four others were seized from the riverbed near Ghaggar bridge.

The suspects were already facing cases of theft and rioting, the police added.

Stolen car recovered

The police have nabbed two youths and recovered a stolen car from them near the Bawa White House light point.

Zirakpur resident Sonu and Phase 11 resident Rohit Duggal were booked under Section 379 of the IPC at the Phase 11 police station.

A local court later remanded the two suspects in judicial custody. Duggal is already facing a case under the NDPS Act.