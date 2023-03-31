2 in police net with 7 snatched phones

Chandigarh, March 30
The UT police have arrested two snatchers and recovered seven mobile phones and the scooter used in the crime from them. The suspects have been identified as Jatin, alias Bhanu (19), and Rahul (21), both residents of Sector 38 (West).
The police said complainant Anisha Kumari of Ram Darbar, Phase II, had reported that she, along with her younger sister, were going to the market on March 26 when two scooter-borne miscreants snatched her mobile phone near the Ram Darbar bus stop.
A case was registered at the Sector 31 police station. During an investigation into the case, the police arrested the suspects. The snatched phone was recovered from them. Besides, cops managed to recover six more mobile phones snatched by them.
