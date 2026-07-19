2 injured as SUV collides with bike in Mohali

Two bikers were seriously injured in a collision between a speeding SUV and a motorcycle near Kumbhra light point late on Friday night. Following the collision, the SUV went over the divider of the road and crashed into an electric pole.

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Ranjit Singh (25) of Sohana and Taranvir Singh (26) of Faridkot were injured in the accident. Passers-by rushed both of them the hospital. Both the vehicles were badly damaged in the accident.

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Ranjit Singh has been admitted to a private hospital in Phase-9, while Taranvir Singh is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Phase-6. Phase 8 SHO Satnam Singh said both the vehicles had been seized and further investigation had been initiated. He added that the injured were not in a position to record their statements since they were still undergoing treatment.