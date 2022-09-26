2 injured as truck-car collide on Mohali’s Airport Road

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, September 26
Two men were injured in a collision between a pick-up truck and a car at the Sector 68-69 and Sector 78-79 intersection on the Airport Road in Mohali in the wee hours of Monday.
Eyewitnesses said a speeding car coming from Sector 68 side hit a pick-up truck coming from the airport side. The truck overturned after losing control and hit a unipole before coming to a halt.
Passersby rescued the injured driver from the truck. Meanwhile, the car driver also received minor injuries even as the car’s airbags had opened.
Truck driver Yogesh Kumar, who received hand and shoulder injuries said, police have seized the documents of both the vehicles and called both parties to the police station at 10 am.
