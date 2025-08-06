DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / 2 injured in firing at Zirakpur housing society

2 injured in firing at Zirakpur housing society

Dispute over money cited as reason behind crime
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 03:20 AM Aug 06, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Two natives of Hanumangarh staying in Dev Bhoomi Housing Society on Nabha Road sustained bullet injuries in a dispute over money. Victim Ravi and Suresh sustained bullet injuries on ear and face after Mansa native Sandeep Kumar entered their flat and fired shots with his pistol at them around 12:10 am on Tuesday.

The police said the accused was asking the duo to return his brother’s Rs 50,000 which they had taken some time ago. After the incident, the accused and his accomplices fled from the spot in his car. The victims were taken to a local hospital from where they were referred to a Panchkula hospital.

Zirakpur SHO Satinder Singh said, “It appears to be a dispute over money. Investigation is going on. The police are on the lookout for the accused and his accomplices.”

On the statement of victim Ravi’s sister Poonam Sharma, a case under Sections 115 (2), 109, 351 (2) and the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Zirakpur police station.

