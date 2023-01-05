2 insurance firm officials land in CBI net for graft in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, January 4
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today arrested an insurance surveyor and Regional Manager of The New India Assurance Company, Chandigarh, while allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh bribe.
A case was registered against NS Sidhu, insurance surveyor, on the allegations of demanding Rs 12 lakh in bribe from the owner of a Baddi-based factory for early release of his insurance claim and withholding an appeal in a higher court by Regional Manager JK Mittal. It was alleged the factory of the complainant had caught fire in 2010.
The complainant had approached the CBI, following which a trap was laid and the surveyor was caught accepting Rs 5 lakh bribe from the complainant as first instalment on behalf of Mittal. Subsequently, the Regional Manager was also nabbed.
The CBI said searches were conducted on the premises of both suspects in Chandigarh and Panchkula, which had so far led to recovery of some documents related to investment and keys to bank lockers, etc. The two officials will be produced before the Special CBI Judge, Shimla, tomorrow.
