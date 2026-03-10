DT
Home / Chandigarh / 2 JCBs seized in crackdown on illegal mining

2 JCBs seized in crackdown on illegal mining

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:34 AM Mar 10, 2026 IST
Only six of 40 stone crusher owners in Una have applied for permission to use JCB machines. File photo
Continuing its crackdown on illegal mining, the district police conducted a late-night operation in the Pinjore police station area and seized two JCB machines allegedly involved in unlawful excavation.

According to police officials, a team led by Inspector Bacchu Singh, Station House Officer of Pinjore police station, was on night patrol on the intervening night of March 7 and 8.

