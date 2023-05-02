 2% jump in GST mop-up for April : The Tribune India

2% jump in GST mop-up for April

UT nets Rs 255 cr, Rs 6 cr more than last year

2% jump in GST mop-up for April

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

The gross goods and services tax (GST) collection for April witnessed a marginal increase of 2% in the city against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period last year. According to the Ministry of Finance, the collection for April stood at Rs 255 crore, Rs 6 crore more than Rs 249 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

The city had recorded a 10.09% jump in the GST collection in March. The revenue collection settled at Rs 202 crore, which was Rs 18 crore more than Rs 184 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

The GST collection for February had witnessed an increase of just 5%, which stood at Rs 188 crore, Rs 10 crore higher than Rs 178 crore collected during the corresponding period in 2022.

After witnessing a marginal fall in November 2022, the gross GST collection in December last year jumped to 33% against the revenue generated during the corresponding period in 2021.

The revenue generation for December 2022 stood at Rs 218 crore, Rs 54 crore more than Rs 164 crore collected during the same month in 2021.

For the first time in the 2022-23 fiscal, the gross GST collection for November had dropped by 3% in comparison to the revenue earned during the same month in 2021. The collection stood at Rs 175 crore, which was Rs 5 crore lower than Rs 180 crore collected during the same month in 2021.

In October last year, the UT had registered 28% growth in GST collection, which stood at Rs 203 crore, Rs 45 crore higher than Rs 158 crore collected during corresponding period in 2021.

In September, the UT saw a 35% jump in GST collection at Rs 206 crore, Rs 54 crore more than Rs 152 crore revenue generated in the previous year. In May last year, an increase of 29% in collection was witnessed as the city generated Rs 167 crore revenue, Rs 37 crore more than Rs 130 crore mopped up during the same period in 2021. In April 2022, the collection saw a 22% jump. The UT had generated Rs 249 crore revenue against Rs 203 crore collected during the same month the previous year.

