2 killed after crane overturns in Panchkula

Two helpers were killed after a crane lifting a generator to the third floor of a company building in Industrial Area Phase-2 here today lost balance and overturned, throwing both men to the ground along with the machine.

Advertisement

The deceased have been identified as Manish, a resident of Bihar, and Naveen, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, both aged around 22–23 years. Both worked with the crane operation and were engaged in hoisting heavy equipment.

Advertisement

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred around 4 pm when the crane was being used to lift the generator to the third floor. The two helpers were sitting atop the generator as it was being raised. As the crane reached the third-floor height, the weight balance was lost and the crane overturned to one side, causing both men to fall several feet onto the ground along with the generator. They died on the spot.

Advertisement

Co-workers rushed the two to Civil Hospital, Sector 6, in an ambulance, but doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Police said a case has been registered and investigation is underway. It said the crane operator sustained minor injuries in the accident.