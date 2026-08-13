DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 2 killed after crane overturns in Panchkula

2 killed after crane overturns in Panchkula

The deceased have been identified as Manish, a resident of Bihar, and Naveen, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, both aged around 22–23 years

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 09:56 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

Two helpers were killed after a crane lifting a generator to the third floor of a company building in Industrial Area Phase-2 here today lost balance and overturned, throwing both men to the ground along with the machine.

Advertisement

The deceased have been identified as Manish, a resident of Bihar, and Naveen, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, both aged around 22–23 years. Both worked with the crane operation and were engaged in hoisting heavy equipment.

Advertisement

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred around 4 pm when the crane was being used to lift the generator to the third floor. The two helpers were sitting atop the generator as it was being raised. As the crane reached the third-floor height, the weight balance was lost and the crane overturned to one side, causing both men to fall several feet onto the ground along with the generator. They died on the spot.

Advertisement

Co-workers rushed the two to Civil Hospital, Sector 6, in an ambulance, but doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Police said a case has been registered and investigation is underway. It said the crane operator sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts