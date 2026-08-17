2 killed as pickup rams into truck at Fatehgarh Sahib

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The deceased have been identified as Bablu Kumar, the pickup conductor, and Ashish Kumar (12). All occupants of the pickup were residents of Ludhiana district and were travelling to Haridwar.

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According to ASI Tilak Raj of the Sirhind police station, Abhishek Kumar, who was travelling with his relatives, told the police that the accident occurred around 3 am when the driver of a truck travelling ahead of their vehicle suddenly applied brakes on the Madhopur flyover. The pickup driver could not stop in time and rammed into the rear of the truck.

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Several passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to the Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib. Bablu and Ashish, who were critically injured, were referred to the Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, where they succumbed to injuries. The other injured persons were shifted to a private hospital in Ludhiana at their request and were stated to be stable.

The injured have been identified as Suganti Devi, Anju, Kajal (4), Anshu Kumari (18), Naveen Kumar (23), Pramod Prasad (30), Mangoi Prasad (41), Guddu Kumar (24), Raja Prasad (34), Prince (7) and Anil Kumar (25).

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The police have registered a case against the unidentified truck driver and initiated an investigation. The bodies were handed over to the families after the post-mortem.