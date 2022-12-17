2 killed in accidents in Mohali

Mohali, December 16
A 34-year-old biker was killed and the pillion rider injured when a car hit them near the PCL light point around 12 midnight on December 14. On a complaint by Satish Kumar of Chandigarh, a case under the Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered. In another accident, a 21-year-old youth of Kharar, Prabhat, was killed after the car he was travelling in was hit by another car. A post-mortem examination was conducted and the body handed over to his kin last evening.
