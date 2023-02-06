2 labourers electrocuted at PGI; 1 dead

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 5

A labourer was killed and another injured after they were electrocuted during digging work at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) on Saturday. Complainant Vikas Kumar, a resident of Burail, Sector 45, along with another worker, Pappu Thakur, was carrying out digging work to lay pipes near the cardiology department when the incident happened.

The complainant alleged the iron rod with which Pappu was digging came in contact with an underground power cable and they were electrocuted. The two were taken to the PGI emergency, where Pappu died during treatment.

A case under Section 304-A (death due to negligence) of the IPC has been registered against the contractor, Amrik Singh Gill, at the Sector 11 police station, said the police. He was arrested and later released on bail.

