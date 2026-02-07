2 lakh vehicles without insurance in Chandigarh, LS told

More than 2 lakh vehicles plying on the city roads without valid insurance have raised concerns over road safety and compensation in accident cases.

The data was shared by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

According to the data, 2,19,289 uninsured vehicles are currently registered as active in Chandigarh, based on the Vahan portal records as of February 4.

Officials said uninsured vehicles pose a serious risk to both accident victims and vehicle owners, as the absence of mandatory third-party insurance can delay compensation and impose a heavy financial burden on those involved in road mishaps.

The officials stated that the data called for an urgent need for stricter enforcement drives and awareness campaigns to ensure compliance with insurance norms. The Administration is likely to take steps to identify uninsured vehicles and take action against violators.

Gadkari also informed Parliament that across the country, a large share of uninsured vehicles falls in the two-wheeler category.

The city has around 14.27 lakh registered vehicles, and is among cities with the highest vehicle densities in the country.

Over rising safety concerns, the Centre has prepared a comprehensive road safety framework built on four pillars — education, engineering, enforcement and emergency care. Under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, enforcement has been tightened through higher penalties and increased use of electronic surveillance at high-risk stretches and busy urban junctions.

Emergency response has also been strengthened through initiatives such as the Rah-Veer scheme, enhanced compensation for hit-and-run victims and the Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, 2025.

As per the scheme, the reward for Rah-Veer (Good Samaritans who help accident victims) has been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000. Enhanced compensation of victims of hit and run motor accidents (from Rs 12,500 to Rs 50,000 for grievous hurt and from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2 lakh for death).

To address safety concerns amid rising vehicular traffic in the city, the UT Transport Department will soon set up a regional driving training centre at Raipur Kalan. The centre will be a regional hub for training of driving instructors, offering refresher courses, assessing aspiring drivers using innovative driving test system, conducting road safety awareness camps for school bus drivers and students, etc.