2 land in police net for stealing Thar wheels

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

The Crime Branch of the UT police claim to have busted a gang involved in the theft of spare wheels of Thar vehicles in the city and its vicinity with the arrest of two suspects, including a teenager.

The gang had targeted at least six vehicles in the city last week. In all, 15 wheels and a car used in the crime had been recovered, said the police.

A team led by Inspector Ashok Kumar arrested 18-year-old Pawan Kumar, a resident of Sector 45 and a BA first-year student, and Subham Arora (22), a Sector 47 resident and a college dropout, in connection with the thefts.

The suspects had stolen spare wheels from vehicles parked in Sectors 18, 21, 33, 37 and 38. The police said the vehicle used by the suspects in the crime also turned out to have been stolen from the city.

“The suspects were looking to sell stolen wheels at the motor market in Burail and other markets dealing in sale of wheels,” said a police official.

While six of the total 15 wheels were stolen from Chandigarh, the police suspect the remaining nine were stolen from Mohali and its surrounding areas.

The police said Subham was a drug addict and had been booked last year for vehicle theft at the Sector 49 police station. He recently got released from the jail after which he started stealing spare wheels of vehicles.