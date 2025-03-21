2 men arrested for vandalising Himachal bus in Kharar

Police have arrested the two men involved in the vandalism of a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus (Chandigarh-Hamirpur) at Kharar on March 18.

Rupnagar resident Hardeep Singh and Fazilka resident Gagandeep Singh had been living in Mohali for some time and were arrested from there, police said. Both are around 30 years of age. One of them is a taxi driver and the other an auto-rickshaw driver. Police have also recovered the car used in the incident.

Kharar DSP Karan Singh Sandhu said, “The two have been arrested under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the BNS at the City Kharar police station. They said that after seeing videos of recent incidents they got agitated and damaged the vehicle. They have been counselled and the videos taken note of.”

The two masked men had vandalised the HRTC bus near Shivjot Enclave in Kharar, leaving passengers panicked.

The incident was seen as a retaliatory move in protest against the Himachal Pradesh Police action against radical elements following display of flags and posters on vehicles near Manikaran in Kullu.

The two men intercepted the bus and vandalised it in full public view before fleeing the spot.