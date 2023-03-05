2 mobile phone snatchers jailed

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 4

A local court today awarded five-year imprisonment each to two mobile phone snatchers.

District and Sessions Judge Harbir Singh Dahiya also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on the two accused, identified as Jaswinder Singh and Rohit Kumar, residents of Pabhat village, Zirakpur.

The case dates back to July 26, 2021 when the victim, Subhash Yadav, a native of Nagla village, Badayun district in Uttar Pradesh and presently residing in Kundi village, Sector 20, in his complaint to the police, had stated that when he was returning home after work, two motorcycle-borne miscreants came from behind and snatched the mobile phone.

While they were fleeing from the spot, their motorcycle collided with a car. As a result, the accused were nabbed on the spot.

A case under Sections 279 and 379A of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the duo at the Sector 20 police station.