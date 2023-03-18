2 Moga youths nabbed with 70 stolen laptops

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 17

The police claimed to have arrested two Moga youths and recovered 70 stolen laptops, Rs 1 lakh and a car used in the crime today.

The suspects, identified as Pritpal Singh and Namit Goel, used to sell stolen laptops.

The police said the suspects used to target paying guest (PG) accommodations and rented houses of students during daytime when they used to attend classes in colleges and universities.

“Seven cases of theft are registered against the suspects in the Kharar area. A case under Sections 380 and 411 of the IPC was registered against them on July 8, 2022. They were nabbed by the Gharuan police,” said DSP Kharar Rupinderdeep Kaur.

The duo was produced before a Kharar court today. Pritpal was sent to eight-day police remand, while Namit was sent to two-day police remand.

The big haul comes after a laptop was stolen from the police station. The police, however, remained tightlipped over the laptop stolen from the Kharar City police station three days ago.