2-month fee waiver for delay in change of name

Chandigarh, January 19

A day after assuming the UT Mayor’s office, Anup Gupta today announced a two-month waiver in charges for a delay in the change of name in property transfer cases, besides reducing charges from Rs 10 per day to only 10 paise per day subsequently.

The MC issued a notification in this regard today. The Mayor said one-time relaxation in all legacy cases without daily fine was granted for a period of two months. The property owners would have to give notice from January 20 to March 19 for the benefit.

The Mayor said the applicant’s notice for transfer or devaluation of land and building had to be submitted within three months from the date of execution of the instrument of the transfer or after its registration, if it is registered, or after the transfer was affected and within six months from the date of the death of the owner.

The person to whom the property is transferred or the person on whom the title of the deceased devolves are under statutory obligation to inform the corporation through notice, failing which a penalty shall be levied as per the provisions of law.