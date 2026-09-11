2 months on, Edu Dept releases updated instructions for inter-school tournaments

Half way through conducting the inter-school tournaments, the UT Education Department has issued an updated ‘Handbook of Instructions-2026’, meant for conducting inter-school state tournaments and announcing a policy for selecting local teams for the National School Games.

The handbook was issued by the office of District Education Officer on September 7, while the opening phase of the inter-school calendar started from July 15. “The Education Department has comprehensively updated the handbook (inter-school state tournament and selection policy for the National School Games). These guidelines shall be implemented in an effective way, and shall supersede all previous guidelines, instructions and orders issued in this regard from time to time...,” read the new orders.

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The 123-page handbook has come out at a time when recently some of the teams had been disqualified from inter-school competitions despite confirming entries for ‘jump over’ (fielding player of sub-junior age group to the senior age group) sans reason. The schools had questioned the department’s decision on not issuing any rules for the same in their annual sports calendar. The matter was highlighted in the same columns exclusively last week.

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The 17 chapters of the handbook issue upgraded interpretation of rules, list of games, terms and conditions for participating schools, game-wise participation criteria, along with events/categories, norms for organising the event, rules about entries of teams, draw of fixtures, class & classification of age group (including jump over in age group) among other things.

New rules for ‘jump over’

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As per (part III) class and classification of an age group, schools have been advised to exercise utmost restraint/caution while recommending players for age group jump over — full body contact/combative sports/dangerous events. “The responsibility in this regard lies with the person recommending the player for the same and the principal shall furnish an undertaking in this regard along with the entry pro forma,” added the rules.

It further stated that a student of lower age group can jump over to the next upper age group to participate in any discipline/event/game in an inter-school state tournament and selection trials for the National School Games. However, after participating in any age group he/she shall have to remain in that same group for participation in any other discipline during that session.

“In a session, a student who jumps over to the next/upper age group in an inter-school state tournament shall have to participate in the jump over age group selection trials for the National School Games and vice-versa. An age jump-over player of a session can participate in his/her own age group from the next session only, subject to the condition that he/she fulfills the eligibility criteria of that session,” read the new rules. The new updated rules also draw the minimum criteria for selecting teams (individual and team event) for the national games.

After The Tribune highlighted low participation of teams in some events during an inter-school event, the updated rules now mandate government schools to focus on seven disciplines. The document added, “To increase the participation of players from government schools in team games, principal/heads shall encourage and facilitate their school students for maximum participation in minimum three team games, including basketball, football, handball, hockey, kabaddi (national style), kho-kho and volleyball.”