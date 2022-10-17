2 more Chandigarh residents duped of Rs 10.90 lakh by cybercriminals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 16

Two more residents of the city have been duped of Rs 10.90 lakh by cybercriminals.

Om Parkash Batra, a resident of the PEC campus, Sector 12, was duped of Rs 3.65 lakh. He received an SMS, which read his power connection would be disconnected. There was a mobile number mentioned in the message. When he rang up that number, the fraudster asked him to download an app. Later, he came to know that the fraudster had transferred Rs 3.65 lakh from his account. The police have registered a case at the cybercrime police station.

In another case, Balbir Singh of Sector 51 was duped of Rs 7.25 lakh. He reported that a person called on the mobile of his relative, S Nirmal Singh, and told him that the complainant’s nephew, Jassi, who lived in Canada, had been arrested.

The caller wanted the complainant to deposit Canadian $ 5,000 in the given bank account number, which the latter did. He later found that he had been cheated.

