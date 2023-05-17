2 more held for duping businessman of Rs 60L

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

Two more accused have been arrested by the cybercrime cell of the UT police for duping a businessman of Rs 60 lakh.

They have been identified as Sauravpal (25) and Piyush Jain (28), both residents of Delhi.

Krishan Chand Sokhey (75), a resident of Sector 8, had reported that he ran a business of providing hostel facility to the nursing staff of a private hospital. He needed a loan of Rs 3.5 crore for the same. After seeing an advertisement, he contacted the suspects, who claimed to be the employees of a private finance company. He got tricked and transferred Rs 60 lakh to their account as processing fee and taxes for availing of the loan.

The police had earlier arrested Tarun Kumar of Bhiwani and Abhishek Pala of Uttar Pradesh, who had been duping gullible people for over a decade.

Tarun was earlier arrested by the Gurugram police in a similar case.