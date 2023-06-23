2 more held for smuggling of 6.72-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 22

The police have apprehended two more persons for the smuggling of 6.72-gram heroin. They have been identified as Amit, alias Lucky; and Sukhchain Singh, alias Sukha.

According to the police, the Anti-Narcotics Cell had earlier arrested Vipin Joshi, near the Amravati flyover, on June 19 with 6.72 grams of heroin. During interrogation, he revealed that he had purchased the heroin from Amit. Amit was arrested and disclosures made by him led to the arrest of Sukhchain.