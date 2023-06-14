2 more held in murder bid case

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 13

Two more persons have been arrested in connection with a deadly attack that took place at Toda village in Raipur Rani.

The suspects have been identified as Harshdeep, alias Kanta, and Karma Singh, alias Karma, both residents of Toda village. The police had already arrested three persons in the case.

In a complaint to the police on June 1, Kulbir Singh of Toda stated that he and his relative Robin were brutally attacked by a group of 8-10 persons, who were armed with sticks, swords and other sharp weapons. In the assault, Kulbir Singh’s kin sustained severe injuries and fell to the ground. He was rushed to the government hospital in Raipur Rani for treatment.

On Kulbir’s complaint, a case was registered under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.