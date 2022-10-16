2 nabbed, 13 stolen mobiles recovered

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 15

The local police have arrested Harmandeep Singh of Kharar and Sukhi of Khunimajra and recovered 13 stolen mobiles from them.

A case under Section 379-B of the IPC has been registered in this regard at the Sadar Kharar police station on October 15.

During investigation, the names of their two accomplices, Amritpal and Navraj Navi of Santemajra, also cropped up. Both were later arrested with 5-gm heroin.

The police and Health Department later launched an operation at Santemajra village with the help of the local gurdwara committee. Thirteen addicts were identified and after being counselled, they were sent to the de-addiction centre, Sector 66.