2 nabbed for assaulting driver, taking away taxi

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 5

Two persons have been arrested in a case of carjacking. The police claimed that they solved the case in an hour of the crime, which took place on Monday morning.

The suspects were identified as Pankaj, a resident of Udipur Tina village in Pathankot district, and Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Bopar Saida village in Gurdaspur district.

In a complaint to the police, Ankit, a resident of Sector 28, Panchkula, and a taxi driver by profession, stated that he was present in Zirakpur on Monday around 3.30 am when he got an online booking call on mobile app. A person told him to come in front of Pappi Dhaba.

Two persons were standing near the eatery when he reached there in his Dzire taxi. One of them occupied the front seat and the other the backseat. When they reached close to the railway gate near Pinjore, the person sitting behind him put a rope around his neck and started pulling it, while the man sitting beside him started assaulting him. They then robbed him of his car and drove towards Baddi, taking along his mobile phone, Rs 6,000 and other documents.

Cops swung into actionafter getting information about the incident. According to police officials, the suspects were arrested near Baddi. The duo was arrested and a case registered against them under Section 379-B of the IPC at the Pinjore police station.

They were produced in a court, which sent them to one-day police remand.

