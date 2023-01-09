Mohali: 2 nabbed for firing into air

Mohali, January 8
The police arrested two persons — Sonu of Hisar and his accomplice Kulwinder Singh of Fatehgarh — for firing into air at a taxi service station in Bhankharpur village here on Saturday night.
Complainant Mahendra, a resident of Zirakpur, said he runs a taxi service business in Bhankharpur. Sonu, who was employed there as a taxi driver, was terminated due to his poor conduct with some dues left. There was an altercation between the suspects and his employee around 9:30 pm on January 7.
Sonu and his friend fired into air and threatened Mahendra of dire consequences. The police recovered a pistol, two magazines, six live rounds and a car from them.
