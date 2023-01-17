2 nabbed with 4 kg of opium in Lalru

Mohali, January 16
The police have arrested two suspects and recovered 4 kg of opium from them in Lalru. They were arrested while trying to avoid the checkpost near the Dappar toll plaza. The suspects, identified as Hardeep Singh of Mauli Jagran and Krish Gujjar, alias Krishan Kumar, of Rajasthan, have been booked under an NDPS Act case.
