2 nabbed with 530-gm heroin

Mohali, April 8
The district police arrested two youths and recovered 530-gm heroin from them in Kharar. The suspects, identified as Baltana resident Harish and Maloya resident Aman, were nabbed during a checking near a school.
The duo was travelling in a taxi from Chandigarh to Kharar when they were nabbed by CIA staff. A case has been registered at the Kharar city police station.
In another case, police arrested a truck driver, Baisakha Singh of Kharar, with 15-kg poppy husk on Friday. A case has been registered at the Kharar city police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid wave looms as India’s population-level immunity wanes: WHO South-East Asia chief
India on Saturday recorded 6,155 fresh Covid-19 infections, ...
Ukraine minister on 4-day India visit, first after conflict
The visit will be an occasion to further mutual understandin...
Application window for CUET-UG reopens; register by April 11
Nearly 14 lakh students have applied for CUET-UG, up by 41 p...
Gautam Adani hard-working, down to earth with big ambitions in building infrastructure: Sharad Pawar in 2015 autobiography
Pawar recounts in the book how Adani built his corporate emp...
PM Modi goes on jungle safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka
The reserve was brought under ‘Project Tiger’ in 1973