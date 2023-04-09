2 nabbed with 530-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 8

The district police arrested two youths and recovered 530-gm heroin from them in Kharar. The suspects, identified as Baltana resident Harish and Maloya resident Aman, were nabbed during a checking near a school.

The duo was travelling in a taxi from Chandigarh to Kharar when they were nabbed by CIA staff. A case has been registered at the Kharar city police station.

In another case, police arrested a truck driver, Baisakha Singh of Kharar, with 15-kg poppy husk on Friday. A case has been registered at the Kharar city police station.

#Kharar #Mohali