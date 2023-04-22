2 nabbed with 6 stolen vehicles in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

The UT police have arrested two persons for vehicle thefts and recovered five two-wheelers and a car.

The suspects have been identified as Jalaudeen, alias Lala (20), and Pawan Kumar (28), both residents of Kajheri village, Sector 52, here.

A team of the Sector 36 police station nabbed Jalaudeen for stealing a motorcycle from Sector 35, regarding which a case was registered in August last year. The police recovered the motorcycle from his possession.

During investigation, two more stolen motorcycles were recovered from the suspect. Jalaudeen has a criminal past with two cases of theft registered against him in the city.

The second suspect, Pawan, was arrested for stealing a motorcycle from the parking area of the Sector 42 lake and a case was registered in December last year. Besides the stolen motorcycle, two more vehicles, including a car, has been recovered.