2 nabbed with 6 stolen vehicles in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, April 21
The UT police have arrested two persons for vehicle thefts and recovered five two-wheelers and a car.
The suspects have been identified as Jalaudeen, alias Lala (20), and Pawan Kumar (28), both residents of Kajheri village, Sector 52, here.
A team of the Sector 36 police station nabbed Jalaudeen for stealing a motorcycle from Sector 35, regarding which a case was registered in August last year. The police recovered the motorcycle from his possession.
During investigation, two more stolen motorcycles were recovered from the suspect. Jalaudeen has a criminal past with two cases of theft registered against him in the city.
The second suspect, Pawan, was arrested for stealing a motorcycle from the parking area of the Sector 42 lake and a case was registered in December last year. Besides the stolen motorcycle, two more vehicles, including a car, has been recovered.
