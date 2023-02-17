2 nilgai calves found dead in Sec 50 park

Chandigarh, February 16

Two nilgai calves were found dead in Sector 50 this morning. The animals were hit by an unidentified vehicle, said a wildlife official.

Avtar Singh, president of a housing society in Sector 50, said morning walkers noticed the carcases in Kikar Park around 5.30 am.

He said a nilgai herd was roaming in the park, but on seeing morning walkers, the animals scurried away. The walkers later found the carcasses and informed the Forest Department. A team took the carcasses for a post-mortem examination.

Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, UT, said both calves died due to brain haemorrhage. The animals suffered head injury after being hit by a vehicle, he added.