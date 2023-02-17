2 nilgai calves found dead in Sec 50 park

Chandigarh, February 16
Two nilgai calves were found dead in Sector 50 this morning. The animals were hit by an unidentified vehicle, said a wildlife official.
Avtar Singh, president of a housing society in Sector 50, said morning walkers noticed the carcases in Kikar Park around 5.30 am.
He said a nilgai herd was roaming in the park, but on seeing morning walkers, the animals scurried away. The walkers later found the carcasses and informed the Forest Department. A team took the carcasses for a post-mortem examination.
Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, UT, said both calves died due to brain haemorrhage. The animals suffered head injury after being hit by a vehicle, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to address global business summit today
It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academ...
Australia win toss and elect to bat against India in Delhi Test match
Suryakumar Yadav makes way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in t...
Who is Neal Mohan, the Indian-American set to head YouTube?
Susan Wojcicki step down as CEO of YouTube
Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes
Seeking to expand fleet as well as operations, the airline h...
Beware while searching for phone numbers on Internet; it could be a trap
While the victim is busy filling his name, number and paying...