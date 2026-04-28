2 peddlers arrested in Fatehgarh Sahib

The district police have arrested two persons in separate cases after recovering heroin and intoxicating tablets from their possession. Another associate, meanwhile, has been booked in the latter case.

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According to information, Sub-Inspector Dharampal spotted a pedestrian throw away a packet on the roadside after seeing the police party patrolling in Ward Number 1. The police apprehended the accused, who has been identified as Mandeep Kumar. On checking the package, 15 gm heroin was recovered from his possession.

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In another case, Sub-Inspector Mohammad Sadiq of Fatehgarh Sahib police station said a police team noticed a man, later identified as Daljodh Singh, discard a packet into nearby bushes and attempting to retreat from near a check-post. Upon checking, the packet was found to contain 90 intoxicant tablets.

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During interrogation, Daljodh revealed that he had procured the tablets from his supplier, who was a resident of Kotla Bajwara village. Based on the information, the police identified the second accused as Jaswinder Singh. He has also been nominated in the case and a search is on to trace and arrest him.

Further investigation is underway in both cases.