2 pitbulls maul man to death in Kurali

A 65-year-old farmer, Surmukh Singh, died after being mauled by two pitbulls kept at a farmhouse on Mundhon Bhag Singh Road in Kurali on Wednesday morning.

His brother, Amrik Singh, who was accompanying him on his morning walk, tried to rescue him as the dogs dragged him into a nearby sugarcane field. Passersby intervened and drove the dogs away with sticks. The farmhouse owner’s wife later rushed Surmukh to the PGI in her car, but he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Advertisement

The Sadar Kurali police have registered a case against dog owner Guriqbal Singh, a resident of Naggal Garhian, under Sections 291 (negligent conduct with respect to an animal) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway. In his statement to the police, Amrik said he regularly went for morning walks with his brother. He alleged that Guriqbal had built a farmhouse in his fields, where horses and dogs, including pitbulls, were kept.

Advertisement

Amrik said the owner had been repeatedly warned against letting the dogs roam freely, as they could pose a threat to people’s lives.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred around 8.15 am on Wednesday when the brothers were returning home after their walk on Mundhon Bhag Singh Road. Two dogs attacked Surmukh Singh near a sugarcane field and dragged him inside, mauling him severely. Amrik tried unsuccessfully to free his brother.

Advertisement

Hearing the commotion, passersby and other residents, including village teacher Kikar Singh, rushed to the spot and managed to rescue Surmukh by driving the dogs away with sticks. By then, he had sustained serious bite injuries.

“We will not let him keep these ferocious dogs here. His farmhouse is half a kilometre away. What were these dogs doing here? He should be held responsible for his actions. We cannot allow this nuisance to ruin the lives of residents and schoolchildren. If action is not taken against him, we will stage a protest against the administration and the police,” said Gurbachan Singh, a village resident.

He said one of the dogs repeatedly attacked a passerby after he fell off his bike, while the other clamped its teeth around the victim’s head.

Mohali resident Atul Sharma, whose child was bitten by a stray dog in 2024, said, “It is a lengthy process to claim compensation in dog-bite cases. The victim must obtain a medico-legal report (MLR) from the nearest government hospital, clearly mentioning the size of the bite marks, and then file a complaint at the nearest police station. The case is subsequently forwarded to the Municipal Corporation. It is a long-drawn process, with compensation taking around six to eight months.”