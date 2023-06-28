2 POs in Chandigarh police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 27

Two proclaimed offenders (POs), including an NDPS accused, who was on the run for around 16 years, have been arrested by the PO and Summon Staff of the Chandigarh police.

The police said a PO named Mohammad Kashim, a resident of Dhanas, had been arrested from Haridwar district, Uttarakhand. Kasim was nabbed by a team of the Operation Cell from near Dadu Majra in August, 2001, while possessing 15-kg poppy husk. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Sector 39 police station.

The accused was later released on bail. However, he failed to appear in the court during the trial, following which he was declared a PO in December 2006.

The police were tracing the accused for the past three months. They camped in Uttarakhand for the past one month to nab him.

The police said the accused was a habitual drug peddler with several cases registered against him.

“He was recently released on bail in another NDPS case registered against him in Uttarakhand after he was caught while smuggling 10-kg poppy husk,” a police official stated.

Earlier he was also arrested by the Punjab Police while possessing 8-kg poppy husk.

The police said another PO, named Harpreet Singh of Dadu Majra village, had also been arrested. He was booked for drinking at public place and creating nuisance in July 2018. He was later declared a PO in February, 2023.