2 protesters land in police net for snatching mobile

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 14

A juvenile among two, part of the ongoing protest at the Chandigarh-Mohali border over release of ‘Bandi Singhs’, have been apprehended by the UT police for snatching a mobile phone.

Complainant Prince, a resident of Ram Darbar and an employee at a salon in Sector 80, Mohali, alleged on February 13 he was returning home on foot when two suspects stopped him near the Burail jail on the road separating Sectors 50 and 51. The two allegedly snatched his mobile phone and fled the scene on foot. Victim’s Aadhaar card and Rs 200 in cash were concealed in the phone cover. On receiving information, the police arrested Harjit Singh (42) of Ludhiana within an hour of the crime. A juvenile was also apprehended. The police recovered the snatched phone from the suspects. During interrogation, Harjit revealed they were part of the Quami Insaaf Morcha and were staying at the protest site for the past one week. A case has been registered.