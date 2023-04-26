2 Rajasthan men held in nurses’ hiring case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

Two Rajasthan residents have been arrested by the UT police on charges of cheating and impersonation during the recruitment process of nursing officers at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

The suspects have been identified as Rekhraj Kachchhwah (24), a candidate from Jodhpur, and Joginder Kumar (28), a Barmer resident, who allegedly impersonated a candidate in the examination. The two were arrested from Rajasthan.

The police said records of the alleged candidate had been obtained from the GMCH. “Efforts are being made to arrest the remaining suspects,” said a police official.

On April 20, a case was registered on the complaint of Dr Jasbinder Kaur, Director-Principal, GMCH, against certain candidates regarding cheating, impersonation and forgery, after photographs and signatures captured during the written examination did not match with the photographs and signatures those who joined duties or came for joining.