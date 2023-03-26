2 sisters held in drugs case in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 25

The anti-narcotics cell of the local police today claimed to have arrested two sisters under the NDPS Act.

The suspects have been identified as Sunaina and Sonam, both belong to Mauli Jagran in Chandigarh and are presently residing at Bangla Colony in Kalka.

The police spokesman said that a team of the cell was patrolling the Rambagh Road in Kalka and spotted a woman, Sunaina, coming from the Bangla Colony side. On seeing cops, the woman started running away, which made cops suspicious and they nabbed her after a brief chase.

The team recovered 6.76-gm heroin from her. During preliminary investigation, she informed that she, along with her sister Sonam, were involved in drug trafficking. Later, Sonam was arrested too.

A case was registered at the Kalka police station. The police said the suspects were produced in a court, which remanded them in one-day police custody.