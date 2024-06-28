2 snatchers arrested

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two residents of Nayagaon have been arrested by the Operations Cell of the UT police for snatching. Rohit, who works as waiter at a club in Sector 9, reported that on June 10, he along with his friends were returning home from work when three motorcycle-borne persons snatched his mobile phone and two silver chains of his friends. Parvinder Singh, alias Pinder (25), and Lucky (24) were arrested Rohit’s phone was recovered. TNS

Man held for burglary

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a resident of Mauli Jagran for burglary. Devinder Kumar reported that Rs 20,000 and jewellery were stolen from his house during the night of June 23. His neighbour Vishal, alias Vikas, was arrested for the theft. TNS

Mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: Two motorcycle-borne persons snatched a mobile phone from Parkash at Industrial Area, Phase II. The police have registered a case at the Sector 31 police station and started investigation. TNS

Woman falls prey to fraud

Chandigarh: A woman has been duped of Rs 1.44 lakh by a fraudster. She had posted an advertisement offering counselling service for children. A person posing as an official of KV School expressed interest in hiring her to counsel 150 students. The fraudster tricked her into revealing bank details and siphoned off Rs 1.44 lakh from her account.

