2 snatchers fall in police net

Mohali, October 17
The Panchkula police have arrested two robbers in connection with a chain-snatching incident. The Mubarakpur police had registered a case against the suspects, identified as Gursevak Singh and Ankit Wasian of Ramgarh village, following a complaint by the woman.
The duo will be brought on a production warrant for interrogation.
According to the complainant, Pooja Sharma of the Balaji Enclave in Morthikri, two bike-borne assailants had snatched her gold chain and fled. The incident occurred near the Amravati Enclave. As it was dark, she could not read the number plate. She only learnt about the Chandimandir police nabbing the two suspects after the news of the arrest spread on social media.
