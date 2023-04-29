2 snatchers get 5-yr RI each

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

A local court has sentenced two persons - Vishal alias Vishu and Jaggu - to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) each after convicting them in a snatching case.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on the convict. The police had registered the case against the accused on the complaint of Anurag Maurya on August 9, 2021.

He said on the day of the incident, he was returning home on a bicycle after attending classes at the institute. When he reached near St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32, two youths riding two bikes came from behind and snatched his mobile phone before fleeing the spot. The police had registered a case against unidentified persons. After investigation, both accused were arrested.