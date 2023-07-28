2 snatchers held, 20 mobiles recovered

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 27

The Crime Branch of the Chandigarh police have nabbed two snatchers and recovered 20 stolen mobile phones from their possession, including two snatched from local residents.

The police claimed that the suspects had snatched around 100 mobile phones. They had information about the suspects, following which a checkpoint was set up at Maloya and Aman Khan (21) and Shavan Khan (18), both natives of UP, were nabbed.

A total of 20 mobile phones, including two mobiles they had snatched from Muskan in January this year and from Lovepreest Singh of Maloya in June, were also recovered from the suspects. Cases for both snatchings were already registered at the Maloya police station. During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they used to steal motorcycles to be used in crime.

“The suspects used to sell the stolen mobiles at cheaper rates mostly to daily wage earners,” said a police official.